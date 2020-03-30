All markets in Peshawar closed on 7th consecutive day against coronavirus spread

All the markets, business centers and shopping malls were closed down on seventh consecutive day due to ongoing lockdown against coronavirus spread here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :All the markets, business centers and shopping malls were closed down on seventh consecutive day due to ongoing lockdown against coronavirus spread here on Monday.

The historic Qissa Khwani Bazaar, Khyber Bazaar, Karimpura Bazaar, Meena Bazaar in Peshawar City, Sadar Bazaar, shopping centres on University Road and board areas were closed where business activities remained standstill for the last one week due to coronavirus spread fear.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has extended the dates of closure of shops till April 7 to counter the spread of coronavirus.

However, the grocery, medicine and essential items shops are opened 24/7 in Peshawar on order to facilitate people.

All restaurants, eateries, fast food joints would remain closed till April 10 while home delivery would be allowed to these establishments as well as pharmacies.

Similarly, all tourists' spots in KP already vacated while aside rivers and other spots would stand closed till April 30. The barbers and beauty parlors would remain closed till April 7.

The closure would not be applicable to pharmacies, grocery stores, karyana shops, bakeries, atta chakkies, tandoors, milk shops, auto workshops and pertrol pumps, chicken and meat, fruits and vegetable shops.

KP Government has extended closure of all educational institutions both public and private besides postponment of all kinds of examinations and assessments in schools and colleges till May 31, 2020.

The closure of institutes shall be treated as advance summer vacations.

Non-essential staff within the departments shall not attend the office till April 15 and all officials' gatherings including seminars, sports events, cultural events and entry of visitors to jails stand banned till April 30 to avoid the spread of coronavirus infection in confined places.

The agriculture inputs providers such as seed fertilizers and pesticide dealers, all franchises of cellular service providers and all banks shall continue to implement the protocols and guidelines of Government for their operations.

Construction activities, home delivery of medicines and food, money transfer facilities and immediate cargoes have also given consent to continue its work under the protocols set by KP Relief Department.

These measures have been taken to ensure safety of people in the wake of spread of Corona virus in the country.