All means to be utilized for provision of better health facilities in hospitals: Caretaker Punjab Minister of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Department Dr. Javaid Akram

Caretaker Punjab Minister of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Department Dr. Javaid Akram on Friday said that all means would be used to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab in government hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister of Specialized Health Care and Medical education Department Dr. Javaid Akram on Friday said that all means would be used to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab in government hospitals.

He said this during his visit to the Health department here for the first time after taking oath. The caretaker minister also presided over a high-level meeting there.

He said the department would be made more beneficial for the convenience of patients.

He said that better treatment of patients in the government teaching hospitals of Punjab was among the top priorities. He said that Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi wanted to provide better health facilities to the public. Prevention was always better than cure so, he added, the work on prevention would be made.

Online Complaint Redressal System would be introduced in the SH&ME to resolve the complaints of applicants. Secretary Health Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javaid Qazi said on this occasion that they were trying their best to provide better health facilities to the patients coming to the government teaching hospitals. "We are trying our best to meet the shortage of doctors in the government teaching hospitals of Punjab," he said.

He said that more than 3.2 million people had received free treatment worth more than Rs 71 billion through universal health insurance.

Special Secretaries Syed Wajid Ali Shah and Shoaib Jadoon, Additional Secretaries Qurat-ul-Ain, Shahida Farrukh, Agha Nabeel and Khalid Parvaiz were present.

