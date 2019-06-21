UrduPoint.com
All Minors Up To 5 Years To Be Administered Polio Drops: DC

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:15 PM

All minors up to 5 years to be administered polio drops: DC

The Deputy Commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan Tahir Farooq here on Friday expressed that all minors up to five years should administered polio drops before entering the border of the district

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan Tahir Farooq here on Friday expressed that all minors up to five years should administered polio drops before entering the border of the district.

He said that already Dera Ghazi Khan is very sensitive area in polio virus and the movement of high risk population due to the border link area with other all provinces of the country.

Talking to the media, he said that already polio teams focusing border areas and collecting the record of gypsy families those traveling from one city of the another.

He said that over 0.6 million children has been administered polio vaccine including 4000 children of gypsy families and 97.48 percent target had been achieved.

During the polio campaign 1566 teams were participated including 1396 mobile teams, 97 fixed, 73 transit teams and 285 area in-charge and four Tehsil supervisor performed their duties.

