All Out Resources Being Utilized To Overcome Dengue Problem: DC

Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:13 PM

All out resources being utilized to overcome dengue problem: DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq has said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larva where hefty efforts were needed to combat such problem at emergency basis as dengue larva was found during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

During a visit to Mumtaz Colony and Khawja corporation areas at Adiala road, he directed officials of the Health department to create awareness among people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water, and to provide every possible treatment to dengue patients.

Anwar said all available resources are being utilized to check the occurrence of dengue larva, especially in those union councils where dengue patients were reported last year.

The DC during his visit along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Maham Malik also inspected the water tanks of the residents of the area and warned that action will be taken against those showing negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance during the campaign.

He said besides, taking anti-dengue measures, a vigorous public awareness campaign is also essential for effective community participation.

