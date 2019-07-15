All possible resources to be utilized for development

The Commissioner Dera Ghazai Khan Assad Ullah Faiz here on Monday expressed that all resources would be utilized for the development and prosperity of the Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Dera Ghazai Khan Assad Ullah Faiz here on Monday expressed that all resources would be utilized for the development and prosperity of the Rajanpur

He said that the government was paying full attention on the development of backward areas of the country.

Talking to media, he said that all basic health units were being upgraded with free medicine to patients.

Commissioner directed to all department concerned that all on-going schemes should be completed within stipulated time.