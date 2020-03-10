UrduPoint.com
'All Resources Being Used To Eliminate Dengue': DHO

'All resources being used to eliminate dengue': DHO

All resources are being used to eliminate dengue and not a single dengue case has yet been reported in Sargodha district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :All resources are being used to eliminate dengue and not a single dengue case has yet been reported in Sargodha district.

These views were expressed by District Health Officer Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi while talking to APP on Tuesday.

He said that dengue tests were conducted in 165 suspected patients across the district during the last week, but no dengue larvae were detected.

He further said that during that period 334 indoor teams from the cooperation of others departments checked 1 lac 48 thousand and 765 and outdoor teams checked 32,000 locations and containers, but no dengue larvae were found. About the awareness seminar, he said that 498 sessions were conducted across the district while 3853 hotspots have been completed.

Anti-dengue wards were established in all hospitals across the district and there was a large amount of medicines also available, he said.

