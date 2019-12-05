All resources being utilised for coping with dengue: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, presiding over a meeting of cabinet committee here at Civil Secretariat, said that all resources were being utilised for coping with dengue issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid , presiding over a meeting of cabinet committee here at Civil Secretariat, said that all resources were being utilised for coping with dengue issue.

While addressing the meeting, she said that soon an international standard anti-dengue conference would be held in Lahore.

She directed all officers and the administration to remain active for eradication of dengue. She also ordered for strictly monitor the measures taken for eradicating dengue larvae breeding.

She said that all medical facilities were available to the dengue patients in the public sector hospitals of Punjab, adding that action were being taken against violation of dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) throughout the province.

She said that in future measures would be taken in advance for eradication of dengue menace. She said that such officers deserved no leniency or concession who provided false facts and figures.

She said that citizens would also would have to play their role by keeping their houses and offices clean and dry.

Provincial Minister for Aquaf Saeed-ul-Hassan Jafferi, Chief Secretary Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir and representatives of PHA, Agriculture, Irrigation, DGPR, Local Government, IPH, LWMC, Specialized Healthcare & Medical education, food, Cooperatives, Punjab Healthcare Commission and other departments were present on the occasion.

All commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.

Chief Secretary Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman, while addressing the participants, said that the SOPs should strictly be followed for eradication of dengue. He said that commissioners and deputy commissioners should review anti-dengue activities by setting up camp offices in the far-flung areas. The commissioners should monitor the anti-dengue activities with the help of deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners, he added.