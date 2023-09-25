Open Menu

All Resources Will Be Utilized To Strengthen Primary, Secondary Healthcare Services: Nadeem Jan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2023 | 01:28 PM

All resources will be utilized to strengthen primary, secondary healthcare services: Nadeem Jan

The caretaker health minister says this will be called Qaumi Sehat Card System and implemented across the board.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) Caretaker Health Minister Nadeem Jan has said consultations have been started with the provinces to design a uniform health insurance system for the population.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Monday, he said this will be called Qaumi Sehat Card System and implemented across the board.

The Health Minister said all available resources will be utilized to strengthen Primary and secondary healthcare services. We have designed a system of digitalization which is sensitive to the needs of population. He said we will also like to implement this system at the Basic Health Unit level to ensure greater transparency.

Nadeem Jan said we have entered into a partnership with British government to make health system climate resilient.

A framework has been developed for this purpose and it will be operationalized after due consultations so that the health system is able to better respond to climate change disasters.

The Health Minister said that the first environment friendly incinerator is being inaugurated in the Federal capital to better treat the hospital waste. He pointed out that Islamabad excretes five thousand kilogram of hospital waste and this incinerator will take care of at least one thousand kilogram of waste per day.

He said we still need a couple of more incinerators. For this, he said we are looking for entering into partnerships in order to better handle hospital waste in the most scientific manner.

