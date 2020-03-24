UrduPoint.com
All Russian Tourists To Return Home By March 31 - Federal Agency For Tourism

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:58 PM

All Russian Tourists to Return Home by March 31 - Federal Agency for Tourism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Around 57,800 Russian tourists traveling through booked tours remain abroad and all of them will return home by March 31, the Federal Agency for Tourism said on Tuesday.

According to the agency, which has recently called on Russians to abstain from foreign trips amid the coronavirus pandemic, the number of Russian tourists staying abroad has reduced to 57,800 from the previous 100,000 over the past seven days, since people are making effort to return home amid new recommendations and travel restrictions.

"By March 31, almost all the tourists traveling through booked tours will return to the territory of the Russian Federation.

Over 50 percent of them will return to Russia as scheduled, using the tickets that they have purchased. This will happen in the next few days. The remaining tourists will return by the end of the month: either as planned as well, or, if they are due to leave later, then tour operators will be offering earlier options," Federal Agency for Tourism Head Zarina Doguzova said, as quoted in a statement on the agency's website.

"As for independent tourists facing difficulties with returning home, we are looking for ways to solve the problems, jointly with the Federal Air Transport Agency and the Russian Foreign Ministry, just like in case with Morocco and the Philippines," Doguzova added.

