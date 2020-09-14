All set for anti polio campaign in northern Sindh

Announcing a five-day anti-polio campaign in northern Sindh including Sukkur from September 20th, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar will inaugurate the drive by administering polio drops to some children here at Rotary Public School

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Announcing a five-day anti-polio campaign in northern Sindh including Sukkur from September 20th, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar will inaugurate the drive by administering polio drops to some children here at Rotary Public school.

Speaking to the officials concerned, the deputy commissioner along with World Health Organisation official Dr Akbar Ghanghro appealed to people to extend cooperation to the vaccinators and other members of the teams who would visit each and every house to administer polio drops to children under the age of five.

He directed the health department staff to ensure maximum coverage and closely monitor the situation to help make the campaign a success. According to Ghanghro, all the teams formed for Sukkur, Ghotki and Jacobabad must make sure that no under-five child was left out during the five day long drive.

In Khairpur, DC Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Monday presided over a meeting at his office to review the arrangements made for the campaign. The meeting was attended by District Health Officer (DHO)Dr Aziz Abro and officials of relevant departments.

The deputy commissioner asked the officials to ensure a maximum coverage on a war-footing to help the government eliminate polio from the country.

Earlier, the DC held a meeting with officials of People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) and directed the officials and staff to keep a close watch on polio cases in particular while providing medical treatment to patients.

In Ghotki, Deputy Commissioner Bilal Saleem will inaugurat the anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to some children at the District Headquarters Hospital on Sepember 20th.

Speaking to the senior officials of health and education departments, heads of vaccinators teams and other staff, he issued strict directives regarding a maximum coverage and said that each and every vaccinated child should be given the finger-marking so that no child up to the age of five years was left out.

The DC also held meetings with heads of various union councils to discuss arrangements for the polio campaign. He also advised parents and guardians of small children to ensure completing the general vaccination courses of their babies to save them from fatal diseases.