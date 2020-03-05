All set for anti-polio campaign in northern Sindh

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar will inaugurate the six-day anti-polio campaign in northern Sindh including Sukkur from March 16, by administering anti-polio drops to some children at Public School Sukkur on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar will inaugurate the six-day anti-polio campaign in northern Sindh including Sukkur from March 16, by administering anti-polio drops to some children at Public school Sukkur on Monday.

Speaking to the officials concerned, Rana Adil along with World Health Organisation (WHO) official Dr Akbar Ghanghro appealed the people to extend cooperation to the vaccinators and other members of the anti-polio teams who would visit each and every house to administer anti-polio drops to children under the age of five years.

He directed the health department staff to ensure maximum coverage and closely monitor the situation to help make the campaign a success.

He said all the teams formed for Sukkur, Ghotki and Jacobabad must make sure that no under-five child was left out during the three-day drive.

In Khairpur, the deputy commissioner, Naeem Ahmed Sindhu presided over a meeting at the district council hall to review the arrangements made for the campaign.The meeting was attended by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Abdul Aziz Abro, Primary Schoolteachers Association and officials of relevant departments. The deputy commissioner asked the officials to ensure a maximum coverage on a war-footing to help the government eliminate polio from the country.

Earlier, the DC held a meeting with officials of People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) and directed the officials and staff to keep a close watch on polio cases in particular while providing medical treatment to patients.

In Ghotki district, Deputy Commissioner Bilal Saleem will inaugurate the anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children at the District Headquarters Hospital on March 16.

Speaking to the senior officials of health and education departments, heads of vaccinators teams and other staff, he issued strict directives regarding a maximum coverage and said that each and every vaccinated child should be given the finger-marking so that no child up to the age of five years was left out. The DC also held meetings with heads of various union councils to discuss arrangements for the polio campaign.

The Shikarpur district health officer on Thursday also announced that a three-day anti-polio campaign across the district would be launched on March 16. The heath officer appealed to parents and guardians of children under five years of age to cooperate with the anti-polio teams visiting their houses. He noted with regret that in certain areas people had not been obliging the teams and in some cases team members had been harassed during previous such campaigns.

"It would be impossible for us to control the disease if parents did not cooperate with the teams and refuse to get their children vaccinated against polio," he said. He also advised parents and guardians of small children to ensure completing the general vaccination courses of their babies to save them from fatal diseases.