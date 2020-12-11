All set for special IPV polio campaign in three cities

Punjab polio programme was all set to organize a special polio campaign using Injectable Polio Vaccine in three districts of the province from December 14,said a polio programme spokesperson on Friday

The campaign would be held in 113 selected union councils of Lahore, DG Khan and Rajanpur, he informed.

Seeing polio epidemiology 87 UCs of Lahore have been made part of the campaign while 16 UCs of DG Khan and 10 UCs of Rajanpur have been included in the special campaign.

Punjab has reported 14 polio cases in 2020 so far whereas in 2019 the provincial tally stood at 12.

Out of the 26 polio cases in two years, 17 have been reported from Lahore (7), DG Khan (9) and Rajanpur (1). The prevalence of polio virus has also been proven in almost all polio environment sampling sites.

The polio campaigns were halted from third week of March to mid-July. The halt allowed virus to spread in the province.

Since the halt in campaigns, Punjab has seen increased incidence of children falling prey to the polio virus. The halt deprived millions of children without the critical oral polio vaccine leaving them vulnerable to the virus.

If the immunity of children is not built, the virus will have devastating impact on the lives and health of children leaving them vulnerable in the time to come.

Punjab Government has planned this special campaign in selected union councils of Lahore, DG Khan and Rajanpur in which all children between 4-59 months would be provided one dose of fractional IPV free of cost, said the spokesperson.

In her statement, head of the polio programme Ms Sundas Irshad said IPV was given through an injection by a trained vaccinator at the designated health facility or health site/camp.

"IPV together with the OPV is the best combination to boost immunity in the gut. This means that not only individual children are better protected from polio virus but also it means that they are less infectious towards other children and the community is better protected against polio", she added.

"Children should continue to receive OPV whenever it is offered. Extra doses of OPV will only strengthen the child's immunity against polio", the head of the polio programme added.