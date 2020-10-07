UrduPoint.com
All Set For Suppl Anti Polio Campaign In Khairpur

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 01:47 PM

Announcing a four-day supplementary anti-polio campaign in 76 Unioin Councils (UCs) of the Khairpur district from October 26th

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Announcing a four-day supplementary anti-polio campaign in 76 Unioin Councils (UCs) of the Khairpur district from October 26th..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi will inaugurate the drive by administering polio drops to children, said a handout here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the officials concerned, DC Khairpur along with World Health Organisation official appealed to people to extend cooperation to the vaccinators and other members of the teams who would visit each and every house to administer polio drops to children under the age of five.

He directed the health department staff to ensure maximum coverage and closely monitor the situation to help make the campaign a success. He said all teams formed in the district must make sure that no under-five child was left out during the four day drive.

He also issued strict directives regarding a maximum coverage and said that each and every vaccinated child should be given the finger-marking so that no child up to the age of five years was left out. He also advised parents and guardians of small children to ensure completing the general vaccination courses of their babies to save them from fatal diseases.

