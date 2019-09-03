UrduPoint.com
All Stakeholders To Be Consulted On Family Planning: Dr Yasmin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:41 PM

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that a meeting of all stakeholders had been convened for consultation for evolving an effective strategy on family planning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that a meeting of all stakeholders had been convened for consultation for evolving an effective strategy on family planning.

She was speaking at a meeting, held with Path-Finder International's Country Director Dr Tabinda Saroosh here at Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department.

Dr Akhtar Rasheed, Prof Dr Javed Chaudhry and other officers were also present.

During the meeting, Dr Tabinda assured the provincial minister of her full cooperation for setting up family planning laboratories in Okara, Pakpattan and Rawalpindi.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that gyne wards of Rawalpindi and Okara hospitals would be revamped according to the modern demands. Steps were being taken on emergent basis for family planning mobilisation and referral system, she added.

