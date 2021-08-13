All vaccination centers to remain open on August 14: NCOC

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday said that all vaccination centers across the country will remain open on August 14 (Saturday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday said that all vaccination centers across the country will remain open on August 14 (Saturday).

In a Tweet, NCOC said that together we will make Pakistan Corona Free.

NCOC also urged the public to get vaccinated soon.