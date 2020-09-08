UrduPoint.com
All Volunteers Taking Part In Russia Vector's COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Discharged- Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 04:23 PM

All Volunteers Taking Part in Russia Vector's COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Discharged- Watchdog

The last group of Russian volunteers taking part in the trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector were discharged from hospital on Tuesday, and they are all feeling fine, public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The last group of Russian volunteers taking part in the trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector were discharged from hospital on Tuesday, and they are all feeling fine, public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said.

"Today, the last group of 20 volunteers was discharged from hospital. This means, all the 100 volunteers were vaccinated twice, and the 23-day-long stage of monitoring in hospital was completed. The volunteers are feeling fine," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

All the volunteers who have received a double doze of the vaccine as part of the second stage of the clinical trials developed immunity, the watchdog specified.

More Stories From Health

