Allied Hospital Nominates Three Focal Persons For Sharing Information About Corona Virus

Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:24 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Allied Hospital nominated three doctors as focal persons for sharing the latest information about possible situation of coronavirus.

Dr Adnan Sarwar will perform duty for day shift, Dr Ali Hamad evening shift and Dr Jamshed Mumtaz will be focal person for the night shift while Dr Amir Shaoukat will be overall Incharge of corona virus isolation ward.

Medical Superintendent Dr Khuram Altaf said here Friday that an isolation ward comprising 26-bed had been reserved in the hospital.

He said that total number of ventilators in the hospital was 40 of which 3 had been reserved for coronavirus patients. However, this number could be increased keeping in view the latest situation.

