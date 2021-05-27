UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 17Mln Russians Received 1st Component Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 02:48 PM

Almost 17Mln Russians Received 1st Component of COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

Almost 17 million Russians have received the first component of a coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Almost 17 million Russians have received the first component of a coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.

"Almost 17 million," Murashko told reporters and specified that this was the number of people who got the first injection.

Related Topics

Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Here are the realme 8 Pro Photography Xperts

26 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Minister Visiting Moscow Amid Bor ..

2 minutes ago

Police establish DRC in erstwhile Frontiers Region ..

2 minutes ago

China holds spy trial of Australian writer behind ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $67.47 a barrel W ..

1 hour ago

UVAS disburses Rs. 28 million Ehsaas Undergraduate ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.