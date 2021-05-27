Almost 17Mln Russians Received 1st Component Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Almost 17 million Russians have received the first component of a coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.
"Almost 17 million," Murashko told reporters and specified that this was the number of people who got the first injection.