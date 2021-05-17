UrduPoint.com
Almost 32% Of EU Population Got At Least One Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Commission

Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:48 PM

Almost 32% of EU Population Got at Least One Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine - Commission

A total of 31.8 percent of the EU population received at least one dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus, European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant announced on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) A total of 31.8 percent of the EU population received at least one dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus, European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant announced on Monday.

On May 10, the European Commission said that 27.

7 percent of the EU population had received at least one shot.

Spinant added that 237.5 million vaccine doses were delivered (up from 208.6 million a week ago), and 196.5 million vaccinations were carried out (up from 172.5 million).

