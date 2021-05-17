Almost 32% Of EU Population Got At Least One Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Commission
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) A total of 31.8 percent of the EU population received at least one dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus, European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant announced on Monday.
On May 10, the European Commission said that 27.
7 percent of the EU population had received at least one shot.
Spinant added that 237.5 million vaccine doses were delivered (up from 208.6 million a week ago), and 196.5 million vaccinations were carried out (up from 172.5 million).