UrduPoint.com

Almost 40% Of US Households Say They Were Sick With COVID-19, Flu, Or RSV Recently - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Almost 40% of US Households Say They Were Sick With COVID-19, Flu, or RSV Recently - Poll

About 40% of Americans say their families experienced either COVID-19, the flu, or RSV over the past month and the holiday season, a poll by the non-profit Kaiser Family Foundation showed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) About 40% of Americans say their families experienced either COVID-19, the flu, or RSV over the past month and the holiday season, a poll by the non-profit Kaiser Family Foundation showed on Tuesday.

"Nearly four in ten (38%) people say their households were affected by this winter's triple threat of viruses, with someone getting sick with the flu, COVID-19, or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)," the survey said.

Almost half, or 46%, admitted that the news of the three viruses spreading has made them more likely to wear masks or take other precautions to avoid getting sick.

However, over two thirds (69%) noted they are "not too" or "not at all" worried about getting seriously ill from the coronavirus. Another 31% are still worried.

"That's somewhat more than say the same about the flu (26%) or RSV (25%)," the pollster said.

The flu affected the largest share of households over the past month or so (27%), with smaller shares saying someone in their homes had COVID-19 (15%) or RSV (10%).

"News about the three viruses also made some people more likely to take preventive measures such as wearing a mask in public (31%), avoiding large gatherings (26%), traveling less (20%), or avoiding eating indoors at restaurants (18%)," the poll noted.

Almost one third of Americans (28%) said they got an updated COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster shot, up slightly from December (22%), according to the survey. Most of them are ready to receive a booster shot in the future.

"On the other side, vaccinated adults who have not gotten the bivalent booster yet cite a number of reasons for why they haven't done so.� Half (51%) say they feel they have enough protection from their initial vaccination or a prior infection, and nearly as many (44%) say they don't think they need the new booster," the survey said.

The poll was conducted from January 17-24 online and by telephone among a nationally representative sample of 1,234 adults in the United States.

Related Topics

Same United States January December Family All From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah CP receives Ahmed bin Tahnoon, Ohood Al R ..

Fujairah CP receives Ahmed bin Tahnoon, Ohood Al Roumi

7 minutes ago
 Lata Mangeshkar's first death anniversary: Malini, ..

Lata Mangeshkar's first death anniversary: Malini, Parekh, Kajol and Raveena hon ..

15 minutes ago
 Syria newborn pulled alive from quake rubble

Syria newborn pulled alive from quake rubble

7 minutes ago
 Work in progress for artificial rains in Cholistan ..

Work in progress for artificial rains in Cholistan to combat challenge of drough ..

7 minutes ago
 Six held gambling on cockfight in Rangoo

Six held gambling on cockfight in Rangoo

7 minutes ago
 BISP Abbottabad releases quarterly instalment

BISP Abbottabad releases quarterly instalment

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.