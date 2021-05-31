UrduPoint.com
Almost 70% Of South Koreans Ready To Receive Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:39 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) South Koreans are becoming more willing to receive a vaccine against COVID-19, with 69.2% of the population saying they are ready for the inoculation, compared to only 61.4% last month, according to a fresh survey.

According to the poll by the Ministry of Culture, sports and Tourism and the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, about 16% said that they will not undergo inoculation, while 14.71% were not sure.

Health officials attributed the rise in the number of people willing to be vaccinated to a successful pro-vaccine campaign, including the permission for those inoculated with the first dose not to wear masks on streets, and expanding groups of people who can receive a jab.

Of those willing to receive a vaccine, 76.

4% said that they will do it to protect their family from infection, 63.9%� - to facilitate the creation of collective immunity.

Of those against the vaccination, 85.1% said that they worry about side effects and 44% say they cannot receive the vaccine they need.

The survey was conducted from May 25-27 among 2,000 people aged 18 and over. For this sample size, the margin of error does not exceed 3.1%. Respondents could simultaneously choose several variants.

South Korea has so far administered over 7.5 million doses against the coronavirus. More than 2.1 million people underwent the full vaccination. The country approved the use of vaccines by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Novavax, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

