Alzheimer Clinics To Be Set Up In All Govt Hospitals

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:29 PM

Alzheimer clinics to be set up in all govt hospitals

Provincial Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmeen Rashid has directed the department to establish Memory and Alzheimer clinics in all government hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmeen Rashid has directed the department to establish Memory and Alzheimer clinics in all government hospitals.

She directed these instructions on the inauguration of Memory and Alzheimer clinic in services institute of medical service. Principal SIMS Prof. Mehmood Ayaz, Medical Superintendent Services Hospital Dr. Saleem Cheema and other senior doctors were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid talked to the doctors and patients in Memory and Alzheimer clinic. She also participated in the walk related to World Mental Health Day.

She said that basic purpose of inauguration of this Memory and Alzheimer clinic was to ensure best treatment of patients of Alzheimer.

She added that four million people in Pakistan were facing Alzheimer and short memory problems.

She said that this disease was increasing in large and age factor was the basic reason of this disease.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid has directed all CEOs to establish memory and Alzheimer clinics and added that Neurologists will also be recruited in all over Punjab.

