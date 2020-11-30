Amid COVID-19 threat 5 days long anti-polio drive kicks off in Hazara

(@FahadShabbir)

With the aim to immunize hundreds of thousands of children, third five days long anti-polio drive of the year has been launched in 8 districts of Hazara division

District administrations and police have provided fool proof security to the anti-polio teams to avoid any untoward situation during the campaign. The teams have started their work following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), using face masks, gloves, and sanitizers.

In district Abbottabad following the directives of the KP government, 216385 children would be vaccinated during five days long drive.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Qazi Jameel ur Rehman inaugurated the drive in Abbottabad while vaccinating a child at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad.

Talking at the occasion, he underlined the need of immunization to all under 5 years of age children to end the Polio from the country.

DIG further said that we have provided foolproof security to the anti-polio teams all over the Hazara division where besides police we have also deployed Elite force to tackle any untoward situation.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Shah Faisal Khanzada while giving the details of 5 days anti-polio drive said that special security measures have been taken, in district Abbottabad 216385 children would be vaccinated where 1127 teams would immunize children during a door to door campaign while the health department has also established 38 static centers adding he said.

1127 anti-polio team including 940 mobile teams, 103 fix teams, 38 transit teams for bus terminals, and 4 roaming teams would immunize 216385 children under 5 years age in 54 union councils, mobile teams would vaccinate 186892 children at homes.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah stated that we would not tolerate negligence to achieve the targets of the drive and directed all concerned to work with zeal for making the campaign successful.

In district Mansehra to achieve the target of immunizing 296000 children 1203 teams of the anti-polio drive have started their work under strict security measures which were provided by the police and district administration.

1000 mobile teams would immunize children at their houses while 203 fix teams have been deployed in hospitals, bus stands, entry and exit points of the district. Health department officials told APP that during the anti-polio campaign locals are cooperating but the Afghan refugees are creating hurdles.

In district Haripur 181553 children under five years of age would be immunized during 5 days long drive, 816 anti-polio teams have started the campaign to vaccinate the children where 696 teams have been deputed for the door to door immunization drive, 103 for hospitals, Basic Health Units (BHU), and Rural Health Centers (RHC) and 17 transit team those are working on bus terminals, entry and exit points of district Haripur.