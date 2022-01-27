Amid Omicron Fear, Chal Mere Putt 2 strives to score big in Pakistani cinemas

(@FahadShabbir)

Since the opening Punjabi Film 'Chal Mere Putt 2' has scored smashing numbers becoming a super-hit film in Pakistan till now, despite late release and rising concern of Covid variants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Since the opening Punjabi Film 'Chal Mere Putt 2' has scored smashing numbers becoming a super-hit film in Pakistan till now, despite late release and rising concern of Covid variants.

According to a box-office tracking portal in Pakistan called Entertainment Pakistan (EPK), despite the tough circumstances 'Chal Mere Putt 2' has consolidated its spot through the recent weeks and is expected to earn business around PKR 4.5 million each week.

Overall this film has surpassed PKR 40 million mark in Pakistan till now. Film has even performed better than the new Hollywood release 'The Matrix Resurrection' and has chances to score big in upcoming weeks.

Starring Zafri Khan, Iftikhar Thakur, Nasir Chinyoti, Akram Udas, Agha Majid and Ruby Anum from Pakistani Punjabi theatre, 'Chal Mera Putt 2' has a rating of 9/10 on IMDb Charts.

"Movie is showing true reality of immigrants' life in foreign countries where they go in search of good life and struggle with their own lives and do work and help each other", wrote a reviewer on IMDb.

Cinemas have been affected badly due to the fear of new Covid variant and increased number of Covid-19 patients.

The films like 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and 'Chal Mera Putt 2' which scored in millions in the opening weeks have now seen a halt in box office numbers.

Another Punjabi film released this year was "Paani Ch Madhaani". Despite being a star-studded project it was not able to score much as it was a limited audience film and also was released quite late.

On the other hand, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' has turn out to be 'No 1' post-pandemic hit after becoming the all-time highest grosser Hollywood film in Pakistan, overtaking the spot of 'Avengers Endgame'.

Pakistan is among those few countries where 'Far From Home' has surpassed Endgame's box office numbers. After its sixth consecutive weekend film has earned more than PKR 310 million, while 'Endgame' was able to earn PKR 310 million as a whole life time in Pakistan, shared trade analyst Ali Zain.

Cinemas have been seeing a slow amid omicron. Since there is a threat of ban on cinemas again due to the unprecedented situation of Pandemic, the future of cinemas seems to be in limbo.

It's a wait and watch situation to hope for a relief in upcoming days along with a number of imported Punjabi films lined up for release.