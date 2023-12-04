An awareness session with trade associations held in Larkana

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Nutrition International organized in collaboration with Sindh Food Authority held here on Monday, an awareness session for trade associations of edible oil in Larkana, which was attended by officials of Sindh Food Authority, members of a trade association, wholesalers, retailers, and edible oil millers.

The major purpose of this session was to orient trade associations on the importance of consuming packed, refined, and fortified edible oil which is mandatory to reduce the risk of micronutrient deficiencies, especially deficiency Vitamin-A and D, and to discourage the marketing of loose oil, which is cheap, unhealthy, and unfortified that causing several heart and bone-related diseases.

In the opening remarks, Assistant Director of Sindh Food Authority Ihsan Ali Abbasi welcomed all the participants and appreciated the efforts of Nutrition International for supporting in providing technical assistance and equipment to strengthen the capacity of Sindh Food Authority.

He also highlighted that loose oil is very harmful to the users because it is unhygienic and unfortified. For this, the Sindh Food Authority is taking action to stop selling loose oil and promote packed oil which is fortified with vitamin A.

He said that the

Sindh Food Authority was utilizing all available resources to ensure the fortification of edible oil and food security. He also said that the sale of loose unrefined edible oil was prohibited under the law and stern action was being taken against the elements involved in this illegal business.

Zonal Manager Nutrition International ZainulAbdeen sensitized the participants about the bad impacts of loose and unrefined cooking oil on human health.

He said that Nutrition International was working on quality assurance and quality control by utilizing digital technology in edible oil-producing units. He said that half of the women and children of the total population in Pakistan were facing micro-nutrient deficiency.

Vitamin A and D were on top of the list, he added.

He highlighted that the national nutrition survey of 2018 revealed continuous high rates of micronutrient deficiencies in children and women. He said that a total of 54% of children are anemic, 52% are vitamin A and 63% are vitamin D deficient, 28.6% have an Iron deficiency and 18.6% are Zinc deficient in Pakistan.

Similarly, 42% of mothers are anemic, 27% suffer from Vitamin A deficiency, 80% from Vitamin D deficiency, 22% from Zinc deficiency and 18% are Iron deficient. Majority of the women of childbearing age and children are not getting enough micronutrients (the vitamins and minerals) the body requires in small amounts to survive and thrive.

Zonal Manager Food Fortification Programme Muhammad Irfan spoke on the occasion and said that micronutrient deficiencies in children and women are a great concern and cause different health-related diseases. The role of trade associations of edible oil is inevitable to support this national cause by playing its role effectively.

He further shared that a lack of Vitamin A & D causes many diseases related to eye and bone weaknesses. To fulfill micronutrient deficiencies, the country's mill owners have been bound by law to fortify vitamins A & D in edible oil, he added and further said that as per the law, no mill will produce edible oil and ghee without fortifying the required vitamins.

The Sindh Food Authority is also taking action against the loose oil sellers.

The trade association management shared that they would support this cause and would play their part in stopping loose oil from being bought and sold in the market. They said with these collaborative efforts, we can reduce micronutrient deficiencies by stopping the buying and selling of loose oil at all levels as people can only consume packed, refined, and fortified edible oil.