Anal cancer mortality rates have more than doubled in the US

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) According to recent data, incidence rates for anal cancer have seen a steep growth in the United States, and mortality rates for this form of cancer have more than doubled.Although it does not usually have a significant impact on long-term health, it can sometimes lead to more serious outcomes.HPV is a top risk factor for cervical cancer, oral cancer, and anal cancer.

However, one recent study found that more than 70% of adults in the United States remain unaware of these risks.This fact is particularly worrying in light of even more recent revelations regarding the incidence and mortality rates of anal cancer in the U.S., as reported in a new study paper in the Journal of the National Cancer InstituteTrusted Source.The study from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston analyzed trends in U.

S.

incidence rates for squamous cellcarcinoma of the anus, usually caused by HPV, over a period of around 15 years."It is concerning that over 75% of U.S. adults do not know that HPV causes this preventable cancer.

Educational campaigns are needed to increase awareness about the rising rates of anal cancer and importance of immunization," says lead study author Ashish Deshmukh, Ph.D.Recent findings 'are very concerning'The researchers accessed the U.S.

Cancer Statistics dataset to analyze national trends in incidence and mortality rates of anal cancer in 2001-2015 and 2001-2016, respectively. Their findings were not encouraging.Their analysis of the data revealed that in 20012016, diagnoses of anal cancer and anal cancer mortality rates more than doubled for adults aged 60-69.

In fact, mortality rates for this form of cancer increased by 3.1% per yer.