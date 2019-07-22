Aneel Musarrat meets Chief Minister, announces setting up hospitals across Punjab

Famous British-Pakistani businessman Aneel Mussarat called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and announced setting up of a hospital in every division of the province in partnership with the provincial government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Famous British-Pakistani businessman Aneel Mussarat called on Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and announced setting up of a hospital in every division of the province in partnership with the provincial government

He said that modern hospitals would be established in areas facing the paucity of healthcare facilities so that patients could get modern facilities near their homes. Modern emergencies and trauma centres would be established in these hospitals and the local community would also be given ownership of the medical institutions, he said.

Aneel said that it was sanguine that Punjab was moving in the right direction and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was serving masses with commitment and hard work. The overseas Pakistanis are also happy with the practical measures taken for public welfare, he added.

The chief minister appreciated the announcement of Aneel Mussarat and reiterated that the government was committed to providing quality healthcare facilities to the general public.

He said that the Punjab government was following a comprehensive programme of providing the best treatment facilities to the common man and added that Nishtar-II hospital project was being completed in Multan with billions of rupees. Similarly, work was in progress on a cardiology hospital project in Dera Ghazi Khan. Also, mother-and-child hospitals are being set up in remote areas of the province, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the collaboration of private sector would be welcomed in the health sector. The investors should take maximum benefit of investment-related opportunities and the Punjab government would provide the best available facilities to them.

Provincial Secretary and spokesman for CM, secretary specialised health & medical education and secretary C&W were also present.