ANF to establish treatments center for rehabilitation of drug addicts in capital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 01:49 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has planned to establish a new Model Addicts Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) in the capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has planned to establish a new Model Addicts Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) in the capital.

According to an official source, ANF has planned to open a MATRC in Islamabad city, and sorted support from Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination for it.

He said that illicit drug use was a real threat which needed a prompt response and therefore, there was a need to set up more Addicts Treatment and Rehabilitation Center to root out the menace of the drugs abuse from the society.

Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, he said, would provide land for the rehabilitation center in the vicinity of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

He said MATRC in Humak, Islamabad has facility of only 36 beds and establishment of a new MATRC in Islamabad city would help provide rehabilitation services in a more effective manner.

He said service quality would also be improved along with more capacity to treat drug addicts, adding, required resources would be ensured.

/395

