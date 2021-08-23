UrduPoint.com

Anger As Covid-sceptic Church Flouts Sydney Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 01:51 PM

Anger as Covid-sceptic church flouts Sydney lockdown

Australian police on Monday criticised a Sydney church for flouting the city's Covid-19 lockdown by holding a service for 60 people in a pandemic hotspot

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Australian police on Monday criticised a Sydney church for flouting the city's Covid-19 lockdown by holding a service for 60 people in a pandemic hotspot.

The church is part of Christ Embassy, an international religious group headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, which has a record of spreading Covid-19 conspiracy theories.

After being tipped off by residents on Sunday, police moved in on the Christ Embassy Sydney church, issuing a fine of 5,000 Australian Dollars ($3,600) to the organisation and Aus$1,000 fines to 30 parishioners.

Australian media quoted a Facebook-streamed sermon on Sunday from the church in the western Sydney region's Blacktown as saying: "In the name of Jesus we refuse every lockdown in our cities. We declare the lockdowns are over in the name of Jesus." The Sydney church did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

"It is always disheartening and disappointing when you see people blatantly take it upon themselves to contradict what we know works, to contradict what we know is keeping people out of hospital," Gladys Berejiklian, premier of New South Wales state -- of which Sydney is the capital -- told a news conference.

"That is the key: to keep people out of hospital, to make sure that we keep people as safe and as healthy as possible. And we know the vaccine is having such a huge impact on that." The whole of greater Sydney is currently under stay-at-home orders, as Australia's largest city struggles to contain a Delta variant outbreak that now tops 800 new cases a day.

Residents are only allowed to leave home to shop for essential items, exercise, in health emergencies or for a handful of other reasons.

The state's deputy police commissioner Gary Worboys said the church service was a "disappointing" event that would "anger, no doubt, a lot of people".

Videos from the church service were no longer available Monday on the Christ Embassy Sydney's Facebook page.

The Sydney church's website showed a video of Prime Minister Scott Morrison explaining in April 2020 that churches could broadcast or stream services and that people presenting such services should follow workplace rules and abide by social distancing protocols.

The rules have since been tightened to ban all in-person services.

The global Christ Embassy organisation is headed by Chris Oyakhilome, described on its website as pastor, teacher, television host and best-selling author of 'Rhapsody of Realities'. He is also president of Loveworld Inc, a religious broadcast and streaming network.

Britain's broadcasting regulator Ofcom in April ruled that Loveworld Ltd., which it said was associated with Christ Embassy, had for a third time breached the country's broadcasting code by making misleading and potentially harmful statements about the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Australia Facebook Fine Sydney Lagos Gary Wales Nigeria April Sunday 2020 Church Media Event TV All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

36 seconds ago
 Tractor production increased by 54.83% in 11 month ..

Tractor production increased by 54.83% in 11 months

37 seconds ago
 Beijing cleared of medium, high risk areas for COV ..

Beijing cleared of medium, high risk areas for COVID-19

39 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt to establish driving academy in Q ..

Balochistan govt to establish driving academy in Quetta

40 seconds ago
 Hong Kong stocks start week with a rally

Hong Kong stocks start week with a rally

44 seconds ago
 `Women of the wild', a social media platform shari ..

`Women of the wild', a social media platform sharing stories of nature loving fe ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.