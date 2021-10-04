Angola declares COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for adults

UrduPoint.com

Angola on Monday made it mandatory for citizens 18 years or older to take the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15

LUANDA, Oct. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) --:Angola on Monday made it mandatory for citizens 18 years or older to take the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15.

"All citizens over 18 years of age are required to go to the vaccination posts," Adao de Almeida, state minister and chief of staff of the president of the republic, told a press conference.

It will be mandatory to present a vaccination certificate or a negative test to gain access to the workplace, said the minister.

He also highlighted the need for the public to comply with biosafety measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

