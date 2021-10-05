UrduPoint.com

Angola To Vaccinate 15 Mln Adults Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 01:32 PM

Angola plans to vaccinate around 15 million adult citizens against COVID-19, President Joao Lourenco told reporters here Monday

LUANDA, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Angola plans to vaccinate around 15 million adult citizens against COVID-19, President Joao Lourenco told reporters here Monday.

The African country expects to receive another batch of Sinopharm vaccines from China by the end of 2021 and more vaccination posts will be opened across the country, Lourenco said after a visit to the headquarters of the local multisectoral commission for the prevention and fight against COVID-19.

To date, Angola has registered 59,371 COVID-19 cases and 1,584 related deaths.

