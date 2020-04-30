- Home
Annual World Survey On Quality Of Life (Pre-Corona Time Period): Pakistan Ranked Fourth Highest With A Mood Index Of 25.04 While A Significant 71% Pakistanis Claim To Be Satisfied With Their Quality Of Life, Both Higher Than Global Average
Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 03:46 PM
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020) WIN International, the world's leading association in market research and polling, has published the Annual WIN World Survey (WWS - 2019) exploring the views and beliefs of 29575 people from 40 countries across the globe about their quality of life and on the population’s mood.
The mood index was obtained from a psychological test, “The Warwick-Edinburgh Mental Wellbeing scales”, which evaluates 7-items with a scale from 1 to 5 that summed results in a mood index.