Another 13 dead, 109 new cases reported in Punjab

Coronavirus claimed another 13 lives while 109 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Coronavirus claimed another 13 lives while 109 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the total number of corona cases reached 345,655 while death toll 10,713 and recoveries 326,029 in the province.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 8,913 patients are under treatment in different hospitals.

The health department conducted 18,542 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

The total number of corona tests reached 5.56 million in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urgedthe citizens.