Another 30 beds allocated for dengue patients at Nishtar hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :In wake of rising number of dengue cases, another 30 beds have been allocated for dengue patients at Accidents and Emergency (A&E) ward of Nishtar Hospital.

Nishtar Hospital's focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad told APP on Monday that the beds were present at disaster management unit of Emergency ward in additional to around 40 beds at Isolation Ward of Nishtar hospital to tackle any untoward situation.

The total number of beds allocated for dengue patients has now risen to 70, he informed. "If needs arises, we can arrange more beds", he noted.

He said, a total of 32 dengue patients were admitted at Isolation ward, adding that 26 of them have been tested positive while result of remaining 6 is awaited.

Of these, no patient belongs to Multan, the focal person said and added that they hailed from other citizen of South Punjab having travelling history.

Dr Irfan stated that anti dengue tests were totally free of charge at Nishtar Hospital where these were being conducted at Pathology laboratory.

The CBC is being conducted at the reception counter for dengue patients, he said adding that rest of the tests are being conducted at Nishtar's central lab, he concluded.