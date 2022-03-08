Another 4.8 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

The Chinese mainland saw another 4.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Monday

BEIJING, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland saw another 4.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Monday, according to the National Health Commission's Tuesday report. It added that the total number of doses administered has reached over 3.165 billion.