Another 6 die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:16 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Another six patients died of COVID-19 while 17 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in the district.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Saturday that 813 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 599,while 19,714 patients had so far recovered.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 104 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 46 at DHQ Hospital and 25 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 299 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

