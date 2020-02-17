UrduPoint.com
Another 99 Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed On Quarantined Liner In Japan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 03:55 PM

Another 99 people have tested positive for COVID-19 infection Monday on board the cruise liner, media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Another 99 people have tested positive for COVID-19 infection Monday on board the cruise liner, media reported.

This brings the total number of infected on the ship to 454 cases, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported citing health officials, including the 54 US citizens who tested positive from among the over 300 evacuated.

This brings the total infected in Japan to 510, according to the agency.

