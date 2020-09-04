UrduPoint.com
Another Case Of Polio Reported In Balochistan

Fri 04th September 2020 | 05:44 PM

Another case of polio reported in Balochistan

Another case of polio has reported in Balochistan, as numbers of cases continues to grow due to suspension of Polio campaign amid coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Another case of polio has reported in Balochistan, as numbers of cases continues to grow due to suspension of Polio campaign amid coronavirus.

According to health department officials, a 34-month-old child was diagnosed with polio virus in Pishin district.

Samples of the child were collected on August 19 and 20, later in the report, the virus was identified.

The polio campaign in Balochistan was suspended for five months due to which there has been a sudden increase in polio cases.

The number of polio cases in the province has reached to 17 this year. Last year, 12 cases of polio were reported.

Related Topics

Balochistan Polio Pishin August Coronavirus

