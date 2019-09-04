UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Child Fall Prey To Polio In Lakki Due To Parental Refusal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:55 PM

Another child fall prey to polio in Lakki due to parental refusal

Another baby of five months age falls prey to polio in district Lakki Marwat due to parental refusal leaving her to live with permanent disability as the total number of polio cases of the province jumps to 45 in the current year so far

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Another baby of five months age falls prey to polio in district Lakki Marwat due to parental refusal leaving her to live with permanent disability as the total number of polio cases of the province jumps to 45 in the current year so far.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, one wild polio virus has been isolated from stool sample of five months old girl, union council Bakhmal Ahmadzai, Tehsil Sarai Naurang of District Lakki Marwat.

The clinical history of the child shows that she was zero doze for essential immunization and her status of polio vaccination is under investigation.

The affected child was having fever along with chest infection and was taken to local faith healer for treatment and developed weakness on right side. She was then taken to District Headquarters Hospital where she was notified as AFP case and her stool sample was sent to National Institute of Health Islamabad for further investigation.

In response to the reporting of new polio case in the province, Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Capt. (R). Kamran Ahmed Afridi said that virus is on fire in southern districts of the province specially in Bannu Division and is circulating in environment that can hit any unvaccinated or immune-compromised child.

He said that the only viable solution of the problem was to vaccinate the child in every campaign as only repeated doses can protect the child from permanent disability and stop virus circulation in the environment.

Kamran Afridi requested the parent not to pay attention to propagandas and rumors adding that polio vaccine was completely safe and do not cause any harm upon administration.

Related Topics

Islamabad Bannu Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Lakki Marwat Afridi From

Recent Stories

Iran Ready to Advance Nuclear Program With 3rd Rou ..

5 minutes ago

Poor quality water, food cause health issues for w ..

6 minutes ago

Third round of talks on Kartarpur Corridor held

3 minutes ago

Italy's Conte set to unveil new cabinet

3 minutes ago

ANF seizes over 17 kgs heroin from family, going a ..

3 minutes ago

1,183 arrested over violence in Hong Kong since Ju ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.