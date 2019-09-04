Another child fall prey to polio in Lakki due to parental refusal

Another baby of five months age falls prey to polio in district Lakki Marwat due to parental refusal leaving her to live with permanent disability as the total number of polio cases of the province jumps to 45 in the current year so far

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Another baby of five months age falls prey to polio in district Lakki Marwat due to parental refusal leaving her to live with permanent disability as the total number of polio cases of the province jumps to 45 in the current year so far.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, one wild polio virus has been isolated from stool sample of five months old girl, union council Bakhmal Ahmadzai, Tehsil Sarai Naurang of District Lakki Marwat.

The clinical history of the child shows that she was zero doze for essential immunization and her status of polio vaccination is under investigation.

The affected child was having fever along with chest infection and was taken to local faith healer for treatment and developed weakness on right side. She was then taken to District Headquarters Hospital where she was notified as AFP case and her stool sample was sent to National Institute of Health Islamabad for further investigation.

In response to the reporting of new polio case in the province, Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Capt. (R). Kamran Ahmed Afridi said that virus is on fire in southern districts of the province specially in Bannu Division and is circulating in environment that can hit any unvaccinated or immune-compromised child.

He said that the only viable solution of the problem was to vaccinate the child in every campaign as only repeated doses can protect the child from permanent disability and stop virus circulation in the environment.

Kamran Afridi requested the parent not to pay attention to propagandas and rumors adding that polio vaccine was completely safe and do not cause any harm upon administration.