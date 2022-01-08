Another dengue case reported in Punjab

Another confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Another confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), a dengue patient had died while 10 cases of dengue virus had been reported since January 01.

The P&SHD said that 12 confirmed cases were under treatment in different hospitals.

During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad conducted 358,851 indoor and 78,393 outdoor surveillance of various places across the province and destroyed dengue larvae from one place.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.