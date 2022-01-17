Another dengue case reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Another dengue case was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Another dengue case was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) said here on Monday that all suspected cases of dengue were kept under surveillance and their tests were being conducted, whereas, five confirmed cases were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad conducted surveillanceat 251,288 indoor while 66,968 outdoor places across the province anddestroyed dengue larvae from eight places.