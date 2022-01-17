UrduPoint.com

Another Dengue Case Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Another dengue case reported in Punjab

Another dengue case was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Another dengue case was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) said here on Monday that all suspected cases of dengue were kept under surveillance and their tests were being conducted, whereas, five confirmed cases were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad conducted surveillanceat 251,288 indoor while 66,968 outdoor places across the province anddestroyed dengue larvae from eight places.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab All From

Recent Stories

KP Assembly proceedings adjourned

KP Assembly proceedings adjourned

2 minutes ago
 2000 fertilizer bags recovered from godown

2000 fertilizer bags recovered from godown

2 minutes ago
 Two bodies found from canal

Two bodies found from canal

2 minutes ago
 Statements on Russia Preparing Provocation in Donb ..

Statements on Russia Preparing Provocation in Donbas False - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Alleged killer of father held

Alleged killer of father held

2 minutes ago
 Mother of three commits suicide

Mother of three commits suicide

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.