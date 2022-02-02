UrduPoint.com

Another Dengue Case Reported In Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Another confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours due to which the total number of cases swelled to 26 cases since January 1, 2022.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said on Wednesday that all suspected cases of dengue had been kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted, whereas, one confirmed case was under-treatment in the hospital.

During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 405,630 indoor while 101,033 outdoor places across the province and destroyed larvae of the dengue mosquito from 4 places.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

