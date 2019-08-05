Another dengue patient admitted to Allied Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Another dengue patient was admitted to Allied Hospital where the number of dengue patients swelled to 14, this year.

In-charge Isolation Ward Allied Hospital Dr Masooma Sardar told APP on Monday that 19-year-old Abuzar of Tandlianwala was brought to hospital with high fever two days ago.

His blood samples were taken and sent to lab for analysis. The lab report confirmed that Abuzar was suffering from dengue fever.

Dr Masooma Sardar said that total 14 dengue patients were admitted to the hospital this year and the best treatment facilities were being provided to them in the Isolation Ward.