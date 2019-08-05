UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Dengue Patient Admitted To Allied Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 07:48 PM

Another dengue patient admitted to Allied Hospital

Another dengue patient was admitted to Allied Hospital where the number of dengue patients swelled to 14, this year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Another dengue patient was admitted to Allied Hospital where the number of dengue patients swelled to 14, this year.

In-charge Isolation Ward Allied Hospital Dr Masooma Sardar told APP on Monday that 19-year-old Abuzar of Tandlianwala was brought to hospital with high fever two days ago.

His blood samples were taken and sent to lab for analysis. The lab report confirmed that Abuzar was suffering from dengue fever.

Dr Masooma Sardar said that total 14 dengue patients were admitted to the hospital this year and the best treatment facilities were being provided to them in the Isolation Ward.

Related Topics

Dengue Tandlianwala From Best Blood

Recent Stories

Chief Minister condemns Indian revokement of Artic ..

31 seconds ago

Multan Electric Power Company four XENs transferre ..

33 seconds ago

Drive against hoarding of fertilisers

34 seconds ago

Pak-UK bilateral relations getting stronger with p ..

41 seconds ago

Xinjiang sees growing foreign trade with SCO membe ..

6 minutes ago

Muslims introduces Chinese culture to in Saudi Ara ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.