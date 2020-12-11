Another dies of coronavirus, 47 test positive reported in Faisalabad

Another patient died of coronavirus while 47 people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Another patient died of coronavirus while 47 people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told APP here on Friday that death toll due to coronavirus had reached 276 since March this year.

He informed that 659 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad during the 24 hours, out of them, 47 were positive. He said, at present total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad were 433 while 6,109 patients had so far recovered from disease.

He further said that total 550 beds, out of 635 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital were allocated forCOVID-19 patients.

Dr Asif said that 90 patients including 34 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital while 32 including 9 confirmed patients had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.