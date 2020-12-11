UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Dies Of Coronavirus, 47 Test Positive Reported In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:09 PM

Another dies of coronavirus, 47 test positive reported in Faisalabad

Another patient died of coronavirus while 47 people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Another patient died of coronavirus while 47 people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told APP here on Friday that death toll due to coronavirus had reached 276 since March this year.

He informed that 659 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad during the 24 hours, out of them, 47 were positive. He said, at present total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad were 433 while 6,109 patients had so far recovered from disease.

He further said that total 550 beds, out of 635 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital were allocated forCOVID-19 patients.

Dr Asif said that 90 patients including 34 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital while 32 including 9 confirmed patients had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Britain emphasise continued commitment to enh ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Burkina Faso ..

26 minutes ago

HTAD forms committee to address issues of Khassada ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's State Council, Council for Strategic Deve ..

2 minutes ago

MD, PTV's mother dies

2 minutes ago

De Kock to captain South African Test team

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.