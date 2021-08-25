UrduPoint.com

Another Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Wed 25th August 2021 | 03:27 PM

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient died of COVID-19 while 88 people were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 88 people were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday that 889 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad reached1,122 while recoveries 21,428. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 190 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 35 at DHQ Hospital and 2 at the General Hospital. He further said that 581 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

