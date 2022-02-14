Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient died of COVID-19 while 26 people were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 26 people were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Monday that 1,218 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 338 while recoveries were recorded as 27,540.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 45 patients were undertreatment at the Allied Hospital, 23 at DHQ Hopsital and 7 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

He further said that 263 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.