UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Doctor Dies Of Coronavirus, Martyred Medical Officers Reaches To 47 In KP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Another Doctor dies of coronavirus, martyred Medical Officers reaches to 47 in KP

Another doctor dies of coronavirus on Friday at Haripur district,raising the number of martyred Medical officers to 47 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Another doctor dies of coronavirus on Friday at Haripur district,raising the number of martyred Medical officers to 47 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement issued by Provincial Doctors Association, the deceased doctor was identified as Dr. Shagheer Ahmad,Senior Medical Officer.

He was performing duty at DHQ Hospital Haripure as Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) in grade 18 and was getting treatment at Al-Shifa Hospital Islamabad.

Dr. Shagheer had contracted coronavirus while performing duty at DHQ hospital Haripur and was on ventilator for the last few days due to kidney failure.

According relatives and friends, Dr. Shagheer was a very gentle,caring and loving personality.

His funeral would be offered today (Friday) at 2.30 p.m at TIP colony Haripur and laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Doctor Haripur Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,072 new COVID-19 cases, 2,026 reco ..

6 minutes ago

Ishaq Dar asks ECP to initiate contempt proceeding ..

19 minutes ago

Zelenskyy's Office Chief Says Ukrainian Army Is In ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Highways Patrol deals 671 cases, recovers d ..

1 minute ago

'Pilgrim of peace' Pope Francis heads to war-scarr ..

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.