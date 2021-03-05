Another Doctor dies of coronavirus, martyred Medical Officers reaches to 47 in KP

Another doctor dies of coronavirus on Friday at Haripur district,raising the number of martyred Medical officers to 47 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Another doctor dies of coronavirus on Friday at Haripur district,raising the number of martyred Medical officers to 47 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement issued by Provincial Doctors Association, the deceased doctor was identified as Dr. Shagheer Ahmad,Senior Medical Officer.

He was performing duty at DHQ Hospital Haripure as Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) in grade 18 and was getting treatment at Al-Shifa Hospital Islamabad.

Dr. Shagheer had contracted coronavirus while performing duty at DHQ hospital Haripur and was on ventilator for the last few days due to kidney failure.

According relatives and friends, Dr. Shagheer was a very gentle,caring and loving personality.

His funeral would be offered today (Friday) at 2.30 p.m at TIP colony Haripur and laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.