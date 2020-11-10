Another doctor dies of Covid-19 in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :As the country is facing second wave of coronavirus, one more doctor suffering from coronavirus passed away in Mansehra district.

So far 21 doctors have died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

Provincial Doctor Association ( PDA) said that Dr Bashir, former Deputy Medical Superintendent of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, Mansehra was ill for several days due to corona virus and was undergoing treatment at DHQ hospital Mansehra.

The PDA paid tributes to Dr Bashir and said his services will be remembered for ever.

The doctors' association in a statement said that the provincial government has yet not released the Shuhada package for the healthcare practitioners who died of coronavirus.