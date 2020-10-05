Another doctor in capital tested COVID-19 positive

A doctor deputed at the Polyclinic Islamabad has been confirmed with coronavirus, a private news channel reported on Monday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :A doctor deputed at the Polyclinic Islamabad has been confirmed with coronavirus, a private news channel reported on Monday.

The doctor, whose identity has been kept secret, was working in the Urology department of the hospital and was tested after showing signs of the coronavirus infection on Saturday.

After the confirmation of the virus, the infected doctor has been isolated, said the sources within the polyclinic hospital, while the staff working along with the was also quarantined.

The Federal capital city had reported another 53 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as a spike in cases of disease being witnessed.