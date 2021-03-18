UrduPoint.com
Another Four Patient Dies Of COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 02:19 PM

Another four patiens including two elderly, and a young girl were died due to coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 48 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Another four patiens including two elderly, and a young girl were died due to coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 48 hours.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Nooran Bibi (65) Abdul Sattar (26) Bakht Bibi (60 )and Tahira Naseem (50) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Nooran and Tahira hailed from Khanewal Abdul Sattar and Bakht Bibi from Multan, he informed.

Thirty-two patients are positive and 38 are suspected out of total 85 cases, he concluded.

